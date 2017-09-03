National Politics

Sheriff's deputies shoot 1 person to end Omaha confrontation

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 11:15 AM

OMAHA, Neb.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies shot and wounded one person after the suspect fired at them.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the deputies were responding to a possible hostage situation on the southwest edge of Omaha before 5 a.m. Sunday when the shooting happened.

Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Steve Glandt says when deputies arrived, the suspect was outside a home with a shotgun.

Glandt says the suspect fired at deputies. One of their vehicles and a sheriff's deputy were struck by shotgun pellets.

The deputies returned fire and wounded the suspect, who is in stable condition at an Omaha hospital. The injured sheriff's deputy received only minor injuries.

The suspect wasn't immediately identified Sunday.

