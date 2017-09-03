National Politics

Police shooting at home leaves man wounded, officers hurt

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 8:38 PM

FORT LEE, N.J.

Authorities say police shot and seriously injured man outside a home in Fort Lee.

Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal says 29-year-old Jaquan Suber, of Fort Lee, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition following the shooting around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. He says "several" Fort Lee officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Fort Lee Police Chief Keith Bendul tells The Record that two police officers discharged their weapons and suffered injuries. But Bendul said he didn't have further details on their conditions.

Authorities haven't said why officers had gone to the home, citing the ongoing investigation.

Grewal says Suber has been charged with several firearms offenses. It wasn't immediately known if he's represented by a lawyer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video