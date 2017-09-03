National Politics

Madison County helping elderly navigate legal system

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 3:15 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.

Madison County in southern Illinois is making it easier for the elderly to navigate the legal system.

In a news release, the county's chief judge, sheriff and state's attorney are announcing the Madison County Elder Justice Initiative as a way to assist the county's growing number of elderly residents.

The initiative is designed to help the elderly in the county by doing things like making courtrooms more accessible, providing seniors with later docket times and consolidating cases if possible.

The initiative is also starting an effort to educate the public about elder abuse — both in helping the public identify elder abuse and providing ways to prevent it.

