Arizona governor emphasizes designations for a good cause

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's administration has designated many months and days to groups and individuals as part of the state's approach to engage with the public.
The Arizona Capitol Times reported (http://bit.ly/2gza4y6 ) Friday that the governor's office states it officially recognized more than 500 different groups or individuals between May 2016 and May 2017.
Designations range from Arizona Leafy Greens Month last November to Jewish Sports Heritage Month in April.
Laddie Shane, Gov. Doug Ducey's director of constituent engagement, says Ducey feels the designations show what is great about Arizona. Shane says it's about recognizing people who are working hard on a cause.
Former Gov. Jan Brewer's administration made 2,776 designations in 2013, while Ducey's administration made more than 3,000 in 2016.
