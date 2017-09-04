National Politics

Protesters urge SC politicians, show young immigrants heart

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 2:27 PM

CHAPIN, S.C.

Demonstrators are blasting South Carolina attorney general's opposition to legal protections for the children of illegal immigrants.

The State of Columbia reports (http://bit.ly/2wBShhp ) about two dozen protesters shouted at Attorney General Alan Wilson and his father, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, as they walked Monday in the town of Chapin's Labor Day parade.

Demonstrators waved signs and chanted, "Defend DACA." That's the program President Barack Obama created by executive order to protect from deportation children brought illegally into the United States.

Wilson and other state officials threatened to sue the Trump Administration if it doesn't cancel DACA by a deadline Tuesday.

Both Wilsons kept walking and were cheered by the rest of the crowd.

The demonstrators applauded U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. The South Carolina Republican filed legislation making DACA's protections permanent.

