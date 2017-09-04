Ohio elections board investigating how building left open

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2012, file photo, U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich disputes an point from businessman Graham Veysey during a debate at the City Club in Cleveland. Kucinich, an ex-Ohio congressman, says he found his county's elections board offices unlocked and unoccupied when he tried to cast an early ballot. He says he made the discovery Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, when he walked inside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to cast a vote ahead of Cleveland’s Sept. 12 primary. Mark Duncan, File AP Photo