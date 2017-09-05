ONE Musicfest holds forum featuring Atlanta mayor candidates

Organizers of the ONE Musicfest are holding a forum featuring Atlanta mayor candidates.
Rapper Killer Mike, talk show host Shelley Wynter and educator Joycelyn Wilson will be moderating the event Tuesday evening at Morehouse College. Candidates in attendance will include Cathy Woolard, Ceaser Mitchell, John Eaves, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Kwanza Hall, Mary Norwood, Vincent Fort, Michael Sterling and Peter Aman.
Festival founder Jason "J'' Carter says the forum will serve the city of Atlanta with a chance for the community to meet with candidates.
The ONE Musicfest is a one-day festival that will take place Saturday at Aaron's Amphitheatre at Lakewood. The festival focuses on providing urban music festival featuring a diverse range of performers from classic to next generation hip-hop, soulful R&B and alternative rock.
Comments