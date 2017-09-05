National Politics

Labor Day weekend in Chicago less violent than last year

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 6:54 AM

CHICAGO

Chicago saw less gun violence over the Labor Day weekend compared to the same weekend last year after the police department flooded the streets with more officers and made a concerted effort to arrest people most likely to be involved in violent crime.

The police department says there were 7 homicides over the long weekend compared to 13 during the same weekend last year and 28 shooting incidents compared to 40 last year.

An additional 1,300 were deployed during the weekend — repeating a strategy implemented during Memorial Day and July 4th weekends.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi also says undercover drug and gun buy operations resulted in the arrest just before or during the holiday weekend of 140 people who have been known to be involved in gun violence.

