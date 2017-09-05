National Politics

Longview officers shoot, kill man during assault call

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 9:51 AM

LONGVIEW, Wash.

A Clark County major crimes team is investigating the fatal shooting of a Longview man by police over the weekend.

Authorities say two Longview officers responding to a report of a domestic violence assault shot and killed a 47-year-old man during a confrontation.

The Daily News reported (https://goo.gl/gNG662 ) Monday that the man was identified by Cowlitz County Coroner's office as Henry Rakoz Jr.

Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha says officers were told Rakoz was an assault suspect who left the house and was possibly armed. He says a confrontation ensued after officers found him and the officers shot and killed Rakoz.

Rakoz had a run-in with police a year ago when he was arrested after reportedly charging at officers. Police were investigating a report that he fired his rifled in the air during a dispute with his wife.

