National Politics

Inmate dies after she is found with power cord around neck

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 11:20 AM

GOLDEN, Colo.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says an inmate has died after she was found unresponsive with a television power cord around her neck.

Authorities said Tuesday that 54-year-old Suzanne Burgaz was found in a day room at the jail on Thursday. The sheriff's department says Burgaz was taken to a hospital, where she died after life-support was removed.

The department says deputies and jail medical staff attempted to resuscitate her while an ambulance was summoned.

Authorities say Burgaz was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of false identification and failure to appear in court.

An investigation into her death is underway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video