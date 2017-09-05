The Latest: Democrat Gronik defends business record

The Latest on Democratic candidate Andy Gronik's business record (all times local):
1:20 p.m.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Gronik is standing by his record as a businessman amid fresh reports of allegations made against him by a former partner.
The lawsuit filed against Gronik in 2012 accused him of fraudulent behavior after he missed hundreds of days of work and still collected a salary. Gronik said he took a leave of absence due to Crohn's disease. He says it flared up due to mold in a home he bought.
Gronik said in a statement Tuesday that he stepped away from his business "to stand up for my family and for the things I believe in." He says he would do the same thing as governor.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on details of the lawsuit Tuesday.
___
10:25 a.m.
Democratic candidate for governor Andy Gronik's business history is coming back to haunt him early in his campaign.
Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says details of Gronik's business history that came to light in a federal lawsuit filed by his former partner are "damning." Other Democratic challengers have been silent on the details first reported Tuesday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The newspaper reported on evidence and testimony from a 2012 lawsuit filed by Gronik's longtime business partner alleging that Gronik missed hundreds of days of work while still being paid a salary and benefits worth more than $1 million.
The case went to trial, but Gronik sold his interest in two firms to his partner before a decision was reached.
Gronik's campaign spokesman had no immediate comment Tuesday.
Comments