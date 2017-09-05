Off-track betting could return to Virginia city

Off-track betting on horse racing could return to a Virginia city, with the potential to bring tens of thousands of dollars in revenue.
The Virginian-Pilot reports the Chesapeake City Council will consider a request by the Virginia Equine Alliance for an OTB at Buckets Bar and Grill later this month. Chesapeake was home to Virginia's first OTB, which opened in 1996 and closed in 2008.
If approved, Buckets would become the third facility in the state with satellite wagering, joining two in Richmond. Another is planned in Hampton.
Virginia Racing Commission executive secretary David Lermond says Chesapeake could see $75,000 as a cut in the first year.
The project faces a challenge in a proposed zoning amendment that would keep satellite wagering facilities 1,000 feet from residential properties.
