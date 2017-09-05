National Politics

Appeals panel upholds dismissal of teacher-tenure challenge

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 3:51 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit that challenged Minnesota's teacher tenure laws.

A Ramsey County judge threw out the case last October. The lawsuit contended Minnesota's teacher tenure laws protect ineffective teachers and deprive students of an adequate education.

Judge Margaret Marrinan ruled that the lawsuit failed to establish a link between low academic achievement and the due process provided by the tenure laws.

The Star Tribune reports the three-judge appeals panel concluded that questions about what constitutes effective teaching and an adequate education are up to the Legislature and not the courts to decide.

A group of Minnesota parents and education reform groups filed the lawsuit. Attorneys for the state contended the plaintiffs failed to show how the tenure laws hurt their children.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video