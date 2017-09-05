Former CIA director becomes fellow at Fordham Law School

National Politics

September 05, 2017 11:14 PM

The former director of the CIA has been named a fellow at the Fordham University School of Law's Center on National Security.

John Brennan, who led the agency from 2013 until January of this year, took the new position Tuesday. The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2gJbUAv ) he has been named a distinguished fellow for global security and will participate in the Center on National Security's programs.

Brennan says he also will mentor students at Fordham University who are interested in government service and national security. He graduated from the school in 1977, earning a degree in political science.

Karen Greenberg, the founding director of the center, says Brennan will be the first fellow with the title of distinguished fellow.

