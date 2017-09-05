National Politics

Mississippi university ROTC program has first female leader

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 11:18 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

A Mississippi university has installed its first female commander of the Air Force ROTC program.

Lt. Col. Shander Adams is taking over leadership of the program at Jackson State University from retiring commander Lt. Col. Timothy Henderson. Adams was celebrated in an installation ceremony that also included a ribbon-cutting for the ROTC's new location.

Adams, a university graduate from Gluckstadt, says she doesn't feel pressured because "God has prepared me for this moment." She hopes to become a role model for other women.

Adams served four years of active duty in the Air Force and then joined the Mississippi Air National Guard.

After the command transition, JSU President William Bynum Jr. announced the university will provide free housing to scholarship recipients of the Air Force ROTC and Army ROTC programs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video