The Latest: Suspect in casa Grande shooting dead on freeway

The Latest on a shooting in Casa Grande that wounded a man and woman (all times local):
5 p.m.
Police say the man suspected of shooting an off-duty Casa Grande officer and a civilian police employee died of an apparent self-inflicted wound after a freeway standoff with agents with a U.S. Marshals Service task force.
Casa Grande police spokesman officer Thomas Anderson says 37-year-old Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso is suspected of shooting his estranged wife and the male officer she was driving with at about 10 a.m. Wednesday along a roadway near a Casa Grande subdivision called Villago.
He apparently killed himself Wednesday afternoon inside a vehicle on the Loop 202 freeway in Mesa.
Corporal Robert Price and Yvette Rodriguez were flown to Phoenix-area hospitals. Price was in intensive care after surgery but his condition was stable and Rodriguez was in fair condition.
___
4:30 p.m.
Anderson says it isn't yet clear what prompted the shooting.
___
12:30 p.m.
Casa Grande police say a city police officer and a police civilian employee who weren't on duty have been shot and a search is on for the man believed to have opened fire on the pair.
Police spokesman officer Thomas Anderson says the shooting happened about 10 a.m. Wednesday and the male officer and female employee were flown to Phoenix-area hospitals for treatment. Anderson says they were both seriously wounded but he does not have their current status.
Casa Grande is swarming with officers from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies searching for the suspect. He's identified as 37-year-old Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso.
Anderson says it isn't yet clear what prompted the shooting.
Four schools in the area were locked down after the shooting as a precaution. The lock down has since been lifted and all students are safe.
___
11:45 a.m.
Casa Grande police say there's been a shooting, that two people are "victims" and that a suspect is being sought.
Twitter posts by police indicated the shooting Wednesday somehow involved police but didn't provide additional details.
Police didn't immediately respond to requests for more information but the Casa Grande Dispatch ( https://goo.gl/UpVVFe ) reports that an off-duty officer was shot in a residential area where officers blocked streets.
The Dispatch also reports that a man and a woman were picked up by medical helicopters.
A Twitter post by police identified the suspect being sought as 37-year-old Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso and says he fled in an unknown vehicle.
The city posted on Twitter that several schools were put on lockdown as a precaution and that all students are safe.
