National Politics

Alabama inmates ask state Supreme Court to stop executions

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 2:28 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Two Alabama death row inmates are asking the state Supreme Court to halt their executions scheduled for next month.

Lawyers on Wednesday asked the Alabama Supreme Court to stop the executions since the 11th Circuit Court ordered hearings in a separate lawsuit challenging the humaneness of the state's lethal injection procedure.

They argued the execution should not go forward while there's a pending trial on the "constitutionality of the method of execution that the state intends to use."

Jeffrey Lynn Borden is scheduled to be executed Oct. 5 for killing his wife, Cheryl Borden, and her father, Roland Harris, in 1993.

Torrey Twane McNabb is scheduled to be executed Oct. 19 for the 1997 killing of Montgomery police Officer Anderson Gordon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video