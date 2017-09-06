National Politics

Bronx man armed with knife, fake gun fatally shot by police

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 7:56 PM

NEW YORK

Police say officers have shot and killed a 31-year-old Bronx man armed with a knife and a fake gun.

It happened while officers were conducting a wellness check on a tenant at a Pratt Avenue home just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man opened the door holding a knife. His other hand held what appeared to be a gun. Police say the officers repeatedly shouted at him to drop the weapons, but he wouldn't.

Moments later, police say the unidentified man raised the fake gun. That's when one officer deployed a stun-gun and two officers fired their weapons, killing him.

The knife and an imitation pistol were recovered at the scene.

Officials say it was the first police shooting captured on an official NYPD body camera.

