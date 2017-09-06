National Politics

Ohio teen to be tried as adult in alleged school attack case

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 9:23 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A judge has ordered a 17-year-old boy tried as an adult on suspicion of plotting an Ohio school shooting.

The boy was arrested nearly a year ago after another student alerted school officials with concerns about the alleged plot at Hilliard Davidson High School in suburban Columbus. No attack took place.

Franklin County Juvenile Court Judge Terri Jamison made the ruling Wednesday after reviewing case evidence including evaluations by two psychologists.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2gIhUWe ) the judge determined the teen was not an appropriate candidate for treatment in the juvenile system, even though the psychologists said he was.

The boy's attorney says the teen was better off getting therapy and treatment available in the juvenile detention system.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.

