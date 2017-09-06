Authorities plan expansion of naloxone access in Ohio county

Government and health officials plan to dramatically expand availability of an overdose-reversing drug in a southwest Ohio county.
Attorney General Mike DeWine and representatives of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, BrightView Health and Adapt Pharma are among those taking part Thursday in announcing the naloxone access program and pilot study in Hamilton County.
They plan to more than quadruple distribution of Narcan nasal spray to 30,000 units.
Ohio has been one of the nation's hardest-hit overdose states.
The Ohio Health Department reported recently that a record 4,050 people died of drug overdoses in 2016, up 33 percent over 3,050 deaths in 2015.
The report showed 318 people died in Hamilton County of drug overdose in 2016, down from 335 the previous year.
