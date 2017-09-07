National Politics

Police officers help deliver baby girl for panicking parents

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 3:13 AM

HAZLET, N.J.

New Jersey police officers became midwives for a day — helping a woman deliver a baby girl when she and her husband arrived at the station seeking help.

According to a Facebook posting, Hazlet police Sgt. Kevin Geoghan and Patrolman Pat Kiley came to the aid of the expectant mother and her "frantic" husband. Geoghan, who took charge of the delicate operation, helped deliver the girl at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

The officers say the mother and the newborn baby girl appeared to be in good health. They were escorted to the hospital by the Hazlet Township First Aid Squad.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video