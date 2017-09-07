Schools get $64 million from state land trust, a new high

Utah schools will get a record-setting $64 million from a state public lands trust this year.
The 30 percent increase announced Wednesday comes after voters approved an amendment to the Utah Constitution that allows more of the revenue made off the public lands to go to schools.
The amendment allows investment earnings to go to schools, rather than only interest made off stocks and bonds held by the trust.
The trust holds millions acres of public land for on behalf of schools and other institutions.
State official announced the increase at Nibley Park School in Salt Lake City. That school received about $44,000 from the fund.
While it's a relatively small part of their budget, Principal Frances Battle says it funds important programs like an aide in the computer lab.
