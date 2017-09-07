National Politics

ND gov. meets with feds to advocate for drought relief

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 2:26 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

Gov. Doug Burgum says he has met with federal officials to advocate for drought relief for North Dakota.

Burgum says he met Thursday with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

Burgum made a request on Aug. 8 for a presidential major disaster declaration for drought. That request is still pending.

Drought conditions in the Dakotas haven't changed much over the past week, due to above-normal temperatures and little rain.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 66 percent of North Dakota in some stage of drought, unchanged over the week. Twenty-one percent of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought, down slightly from 22 percent.

Drought conditions improved in south-central North Dakota but worsened in the north-central part of the state.

