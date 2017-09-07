National Politics

Kentucky State Parks offers discount for Florida residents

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 8:20 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky State Parks is offering a discount to Florida residents fleeing Hurricane Irma.

State officials say anyone with a Florida driver's license can get a 25 percent discount for rooms and cottages through Tuesday. Kentucky has 17 resort parks that include lodges and cottages, plus another 30 campgrounds across the state.

Florida residents can make a reservation by calling the park in advance and mentioning the code PR25.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Irma could make landfall in Florida Sunday morning. It's projected to travel up the east coast to Georgia and South Carolina. The category 5 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 180 mph.

