Burglary victim helps law enforcement make arrest

Two Butte men are charged with felony burglary of a business after the victim spotted one of the stolen items on a classifieds website.
The Montana Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2xRQhC1 ) employees of a tech company across the street from the law enforcement station reported a burglary on Sept. 1. The business lost more than $5,000 in computers, hard drives and other miscellaneous items, including a coffee pot.
Butte-Silver Bow County Undersheriff George Skuletich says one of the victims called police to say he'd spotted the coffee pot on a classifieds website and had arranged to meet the seller. Officers accompanied the victim.
Two roommates — 34-year-old Justin Whittington and 49-year-old Jeffery Fahnestock — were arrested. They appeared in Justice Court Wednesday where bail was set at $10,000 each. Court officials say they do not yet have attorneys.
Comments