Judge tosses suit alleging wrongful arrest by Fargo police

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit by a Fargo woman who says police wrongly accused of her of possessing a meth pipe.
Sarah Rhodes filed a civil rights complaint last year that named the city of Fargo, two police officers and the former police chief.
Police said they found the pipe in the backseat of a squad car after Rhodes had been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Rhodes said the pipe had been thrown on the floor of the squad car by another suspect two days earlier.
Rhodes was originally charged with a felony for possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge was later dropped. She was convicted of DUI and fined $600.
