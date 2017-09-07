National Politics

Judge tosses suit alleging wrongful arrest by Fargo police

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 11:09 AM

FARGO, N.D.

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit by a Fargo woman who says police wrongly accused of her of possessing a meth pipe.

Sarah Rhodes filed a civil rights complaint last year that named the city of Fargo, two police officers and the former police chief.

Police said they found the pipe in the backseat of a squad car after Rhodes had been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Rhodes said the pipe had been thrown on the floor of the squad car by another suspect two days earlier.

Rhodes was originally charged with a felony for possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge was later dropped. She was convicted of DUI and fined $600.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video