Youth crew work at Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge

Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge is the 500th refuge in the National Wildlife Refuge System, which is under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Department of the Interior.
The valley is 3,200 feet above sea level. Bogs and marshes comprise the majority of the Canaan Valley, making it the largest wetland complex in West Virginia, and one of the highest in the United States. Each year as funding is available, CVNWR reaches out to local schools to recruit four to five members, between ages 15 and 18, to participate during the summer months.
This year the crew consisted of Tyler Cooper of Davis, Aiden Hedrick of Elkins, Jared Johnson of Dry Fork and Maddisan Starr of Dry Fork. The crew was led by a Student Conservation Association crew leader, Mat Cloak.
Refuge staff is involved with each step of the way, incorporating work ethic, biological work, maintenance work and public use.
This way each YCC crew member knows more about CVNWR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Many of their projects were biological surveys, invasive plant removal, trail work, building five bridges on a trail, boardwalk rehab, servicing vehicles, removing fence posts and creating plant signs for the native garden.
Their signature project was completion of 300 feet of new trail, 10 foot by 12 foot overlook, and installation of split-rail fence, that they stamped they name on, YCC 2017. The public is invited to come and view the work, located behind the visitor center.
