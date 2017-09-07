National Politics

Flags to be flown half-staff for ex-Ohio Senate president

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 9:19 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio's governor has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Harry Meshel, a former state senator and state Democratic party chairman.

Meshel died earlier this week at 93 after a long illness. He began his decades-long political career organizing for presidential candidate John F. Kennedy in 1960.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) ordered flags flown at half-staff on public buildings and grounds throughout Mahoning (muh-HOH'-ning) County and at the Ohio Statehouse from sunrise to sunset Saturday.

Meshel was a powerful Youngstown Democrat who served in the state Senate for 22 years, working his way through the leadership ranks to serve as Senate minority leader and president.

Meshel resigned in 1993 to lead the Ohio Democratic Party for two years.

