NY governor announces fine for subway littering will double

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says fines for littering in the New York City subway will double from $50 to $100 amid a rash of railway fires caused by trash.
Metropolitan Transit Authority officials blamed discarded litter for 638 fires last year. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the fine for littering will double beginning Sept. 13.
The Democratic governor made the announcement during a late-night tour of the subway Wednesday.
Enforcement of the fines will fall largely to the NYPD, which is responsible for patrolling the subway system's 472 stations.
Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will devote police resources to help cut down on littering.
Joe Lhota, the MTA chairman, said in July that littering was a contributor to subway delays.
