Troubled Espanola gets a new police chief _ again

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 12:49 AM

ESPANOLA, N.M.

A troubled northern New Mexico city is getting its third police chief this year.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2f6uy1p ) the city of Espanola has hired Raymond Romero to take over a department days after its new chief retired following a domestic violence indictment.

Española Mayor Alice Lucero says she hopes Romero's leadership will help bring down crime in the Espanola Valley. The area for decades grappled with one of the highest opioid overdose rates in the nation.

According to an analysis by The Associated Press, Espanola has one of the New Mexico's highest violent crime rates.

