National Politics

New Mexico GOP congressman urges action on DACA

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 12:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The sole Republican member of New Mexico's congressional delegation is urging House Speaker Paul Ryan to work across party lines to find a permanent solution for those immigrants who were brought to the country as children and are living here illegally.

U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce sent a letter to Ryan on Wednesday. He accused Congress of staying idle for decades while the executive branch imposed temporary fixes and a patchwork of policies to address immigration issues.

Pearce, who is running for governor of New Mexico, says Congress has a responsibility to find a fair and just solution.

President Donald Trump is ending the Obama-era program that gives immigrants temporary work permits and deportation protections. He has given Congress six months to come up with an alternative.

The state's congressional Democrats have voiced opposition to ending the program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video