National Politics

No charges to be filed against officer who fatally shot man

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 3:28 AM

WASHINGTON

The police officer who fatally shot a man wielding knife at his girlfriend's Washington, D.C. home will not face charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday in a statement there is insufficient evidence against the unnamed Metropolitan police officer who killed the 29-year-old man on Dec. 25, 2016 and "that the officer was acting in self-defense and defense of others at the time of the shooting."

A neighbor called 911 when an argument between Gerald Hall and his girlfriend escalated. The girlfriend told the officer and his partner there was no physical fight before they were called out again roughly 20 minutes later.

Police retuned before Hall pushed his girlfriend outside. The door opened again and Hall stood behind her when he was shot four times, twice in the chest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video