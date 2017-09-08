National Politics

Michigan school removes fliers for white nationalist group

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 3:49 AM

YPSILANTI, Mich.

Officials at Eastern Michigan University are removing fliers promoting a white nationalist group that were found posted on several campus buildings.

University spokesman Geoff Larcom tells the Detroit Free Press the fliers violate school policies about such postings. And he says: "The fliers and the hateful, racist causes they promote run completely counter to Eastern's core values of diversity, inclusiveness and respect."

They bear the name Identity Evropa, which is known for provoking outrage — and stirring up publicity — by putting up fliers on college campuses. Larcom told the newspaper Thursday that five fliers had been found over the last few days at the Ypsilanti school.

Identity Evropa was among the groups involved in an August rally in Virginia that ended in bloodshed when a car plowed into demonstrators.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video