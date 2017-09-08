Sen. Rounds won't commit to supporting DACA replacement

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds says he likely won't support efforts to protect younger immigrants who were brought to the country illegally without commitments to enhance border security.
President Donald Trump plans to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — protections approved by the Obama administration. Congress is debating an alternative.
Proposals to simply replace the program likely won't stand a chance and will probably come in a broader immigration plan, said Rounds, a Republican.
"I think there is some common ground that we all want to work toward and at the same time have compassion for these younger people who in many cases never knew another country," Rounds said. "But we can't do that without getting something done on border security."
U.S. Sen. John Thune and Rep. Kristi Noem, two other South Dakota Republicans, haven't said whether they would support legislation replacing the program.
More than 500 immigrants have been approved to work in South Dakota through the program since 2012, according to the Argus Leader .
Comments