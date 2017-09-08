National Politics

Kansas lawmaker: I'd give to North Korea before public radio

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 6:45 AM

TOPEKA, Kan.

A conservative Kansas legislator says he would give money to North Korea before he'd support Kansas Public Radio.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported that Republican Rep. J.R. Claeys of Salina expressed disdain for public radio Wednesday in a tweet responding to a fundraising tweet by KPR Statehouse reporter Stephen Koranda.

Claeys tweeted that he'd sooner give to "DPRK News" because its propaganda is "under duress." DRPK is the acronym for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, or North Korea.

Asked about the tweet, Claeys questioned in a message why anyone would be surprised that a Republican would balk at funding what he called a "democratic radio station."

As for North Korea, Claeys retweeted a message suggesting that the U.S. has no reason not to launch a nuclear strike on that nation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video