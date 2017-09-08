Former North Carolina police officer faces 2nd DWI charge

A former North Carolina police officer faces his second driving while intoxicated charge in a year and a half.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that 31-year-old Taylor D. Hurst of Rolesville was arrested last week in Pender County on several charges, including DWI, impersonating a police officer, failure to stop for police and failure to maintain lane control.
Hurst was arrested Feb. 2, 2016, in Wake County on charged of DWI, and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol. Hurst was with the Raleigh Police Department but was off-duty when the earlier arrest occurred. .
Police spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris said Thursday that Hurst retired from the department in March of last year.
It was not known if he has an attorney for the new charge.
