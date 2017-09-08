N Carolina congressmen step away from redistricting brief

Two Republican members of North Carolina's congressional delegation were listed among federal politicians nationwide supporting a brief at the U.S. Supreme Court opposing what critics call extreme partisan gerrymandering. But now they've distanced themselves from the document.
Spokespeople for U.S. Reps. Mark Meadows and Walter Jones say the congressmen's names have been removed from the friend-of-the-court brief filed this week. It involves a Wisconsin case in which maps drawn by Republicans were struck down because they focused too much on getting more GOP incumbents elected.
Jones' office said his name was wrongly added due to a "misunderstanding," while a spokesman for Meadows said the congressman agreed to review the brief but never intended to formally sign on.
North Carolina Democratic Rep. David Price remains listed on the brief.
