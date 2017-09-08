National Politics

Gordon Hintz to run for Assembly Democratic leadership

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 9:50 AM

MADISON, Wis.

State Rep. Gordon Hintz says he is running to be the next Democratic leader in the state Assembly.

Hintz told The Associated Press in a text messages that he plans to issue a letter announcing his intentions Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, current Leader Peter Barca announced he would be resigning from the post at the end of the month. His resignation came after a closed-door meeting with Democrats who have been upset with Barca's leadership.

Barca has held the post since 2011. He recently angered some Democrats when he joined the majority Republicans in voting for a $3 billion tax incentive bill for Foxconn Technology Group.

Democrats have their smallest number of representatives in the Assembly since 1957.

