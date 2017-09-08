Governor: Unpredictable Irma still a threat to Georgia coast

Georgia's governor is still urging the state's nearly 540,000 coastal residents to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma even as forecasts show the storm's center could enter the state far inland after churning up the Florida peninsula.
Gov. Nathan Deal told a news conference Friday he's not expanding his evacuation order affecting Georgia's six coastal counties. But Deal noted Irma's path remains unpredictable. The storm's center isn't expected to reach Georgia until Monday, and forecasts show it could enter the state anywhere from the Atlantic coast to the Alabama state line.
The National Weather Service says Irma could still slam coastal Georgia with dangerous storm surge. And while the storm could arrive as a weakened tropical storm, some areas would still face heavy rains and an elevated risk of tornadoes.
