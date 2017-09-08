Ross named president of Alabama State University

State Sen. Quinton Ross has been selected as Alabama State University's president.
The ASU Board of Trustees on Friday picked Ross ahead of three other finalists for the job.
Ross is a state senator from Montgomery and served as the Senate minority leader. He is a consultant for the state education employees' lobby, Alabama Education Association. He previously served as the director of adult education at Trenholm State Community College and as principal of a Montgomery magnet high school.
Several members of the Alabama Legislature leadership wrote recommendations on behalf of Ross.
Ross is a three-time graduate of Alabama State University, earning a political science degree and a master's degree and doctorate in education from the university.
The board sought a new president after dismissing Gwendolyn Boyd last year.
