Man arrested by FBI counterterrorism team facing gun charges

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 3:52 PM

DETROIT

A southeastern Michigan man arrested by the FBI's counterterrorism team has been arraigned on gun charges.

The Detroit News reports that 28-year-old Yousef Mohammad Ramadan appeared Friday in federal court in Detroit where a magistrate entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Ramadan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on two counts of knowingly possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

He is being held without bond and has not been charged with a terror-related crime.

Ramadan was arrested two weeks ago. A federal complaint says several weapons including two semi-automatic handguns were found in a self-storage unit in Ann Arbor. The serial numbers on the handguns could not be read.

