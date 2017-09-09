National Politics

Decatur spending $400,000 in federal money on sidewalks

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 6:44 AM

DECATUR, Ill.

The Decatur City Council has approved $400,000 to pay for replacing old sidewalks in inner-city neighborhoods.

The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports that work was expected to start this week and be finished by Dec. 8. Public Works Director Rick Marley says the city hasn't undertaken a project solely focused on sidewalks since 2010.

Improvements will be made to sidewalks in the city's Old King's Orchard and GM Square neighborhoods. Community activist Joyce Keller says she appreciates any efforts from the city to help the struggling area.

The money comes from the federal government, specifically Community Development Block Grant program. That money is distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and pays for local improvement initiatives.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video