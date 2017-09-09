National Politics

Ohio court: Strip club not liable for drunken dancer's crash

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 6:55 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Supreme Court says a strip club isn't liable for injuries caused by an intoxicated dancer who crashed into another vehicle after leaving the building.

Ohio's Dram Shop Act limits the legal responsibility of liquor permit holders if a drunken customer causes an accident after leaving. The high court ruled 6-1 on Wednesday that the same legal limit applies to intoxicated employees after leaving such businesses.

The case stemmed from a 2010 crash by a dancer at a Dayton-area club who consumed drinks, then left and hit another vehicle, injuring someone else.

A jury that didn't consider a woman's Dram Shop Act claim awarded her $2.8 million on a separate negligence claim. That verdict was reversed on appeal and upheld by the Supreme Court this week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video