The Latest: Gov. Scott 'these winds are coming'

The Latest on Hurricane Irma and its effects on Florida (all times local):
9:50 a.m.
Gov. Rick Scott is urging anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon as the threat of Hurricane Irma has shifted west.
The storm is "going to go faster than you are," Scott said Saturday morning. "These winds are coming."
Scott said 25,000 people in Florida have already lost electricity as feeder bands have begun hitting the area.
The governor also warned of dangerous storm surge of between 6 feet (2 meters) and 12 feet (4 meters) across parts of Florida.
"This will cover your house," Scott said.
_____
1:13 a.m.
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.
The enormous storm regained Category 5 status late Friday as winds hit 160 mph (260 kph). Forecasters expect the storm to be near the Florida Keys on Sunday morning and approach the state's southwest coast by that afternoon.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott said people who didn't leave the state Friday night would have to ride out the storm at their own risk.
The governor urged everybody in the Keys, where forecasters expect the storm to hit first, to get out.
In one of the country's largest evacuations, about 5.6 million people in Florida — more than one-quarter of the state's population — were ordered to leave, and another 540,000 were ordered out on the Georgia coast.
Comments