National Politics

Man arrested in Columbus school shooting appears in court

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 10:23 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

An 18-year-old man arrested after firing a handgun into an Ohio school has made his first court appearance.

A Franklin County Municipal Court judge on Saturday set a $950,000 bond for Adan Abdullahi (ah-DAHN' ab-duh'-LA'-hee), of Columbus. Abdullahi was charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a school after his arrest Friday at Columbus Scioto 6-12, a public school for special needs and emotionally disturbed students.

Police say he fired three shots inside the school before a staff member intervened and kept Abdullahi calm until police arrived.

Abdullahi's court-appointed public defender couldn't be reached for comment Saturday.

The Columbus Dispatch has reported the school doesn't use metal detectors and instead pats down students and sometimes makes them remove their shoes.

Classes are canceled for Monday and will resume Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster

Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster 0:49

Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster
Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 1:37

Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S.
Think your data was stolen during the Equifax breach? Here's what to do next 0:57

Think your data was stolen during the Equifax breach? Here's what to do next

View More Video