National Politics

Iowa to fly flags at half-staff for Sept. 11 observance

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 11:05 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags at state facilities flown at half-staff to honor those who died in the Sept 11 terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday at the Iowa Capitol building and on flag displays in the Capitol complex. Flags also will be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time.

Iowa's observation, which it calls Patriot Day, is observed every Sept. 11.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video