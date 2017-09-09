City Councilman Kenny Smith speaks to the moderator during a Mayoral debate in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Smith is a Republican candidate running for mayor. The city's primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12.
National Politics

North Carolina's largest city poised for mayoral primary

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. and GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

September 09, 2017 11:28 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

An off-year election in North Carolina's largest city will help determine if a mayor who's been embroiled in controversies over protections for the LGBT community and her handling of a police shooting will get to vie for a second term.

Democratic Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts is facing challenges from the mayor pro tem as well as a state lawmaker in Tuesday's primary. Another city council member is the front-runner in the Republican primary.

After Roberts shepherded the ordinance which provided the protections for the LGBT community, the state legislature passed a bill which basically canceled it. The General Assembly eventually passed what it considered a repeal, but only after a year of businesses and sports events shunning the state because of it.

