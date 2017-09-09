National Politics

Hundreds protest immigration order outside Trump hotel

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 1:04 PM

NEW YORK

Hundreds of people have rallied outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City to protest the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The protesters on Saturday waved signs that read "No one is illegal" and "Immigrants welcome."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday announced the end of an administrative order initiated by former President Barack Obama that allows some immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children to stay.

Many people attending the rally said the program has helped them.

Interior designer Sandra Silva said she came to the United States from Mexico at age 12.

Silva says young immigrants like her are not here to here to steal anyone's job. She says they're here to create jobs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video