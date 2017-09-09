Aerial spraying to try to control mosquitoes after Harvey

Texas health officials say the Federal Emergency Management Agency will use modified Air Force C-130 aircraft to spray chemicals in an effort to control disease-carrying mosquitoes in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Texas Health and Human Services spokesman Chris Van Deusen says spraying is to begin shortly after dusk Saturday in Jefferson, Orange and Chambers counties east of Houston.
Harvey's rains flooded the region and standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, including those that carry the West Nile and Zika viruses.
Van Deusen says there have been no reports of virus in the region and health officials want to prevent any outbreak and also to control "nuisance" mosquitoes that could interfere with recovery efforts.
Van Deusen says the spray is not a health risk to humans or pets.
