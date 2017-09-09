National Politics

Police: Motorcyclist killed after slamming into car

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 9:12 PM

CINCINNATI

Police in Cincinnati say a 62-year-old man was fatally injured when his motorcycle struck the rear of a car.

Authorities say 37-year-old Kate Bordner had slowed her car because of roadway debris that stopped other traffic. A motorcycle operated by Charles Hill then struck the rear of her vehicle. It happened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Hill, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say Bordner was wearing a seat belt and wasn't hurt.

An investigation is continuing.

